PUBG Mobile lets you Kamehameha your way across Erangel in Dragon Ball Super collaboration event

PUBG Mobile is holding an epic collaboration with popular anime series Dragon Ball Super, letting players get their hands on fan-fave characters Son Goku and Vegeta across the hit battle royale game beginning July 13th. Players will also be able to unleash ultra-cool moves in combat, as well as dive into a revamped Dragon Ball-themed universe within the game.

In the latest collaboration event for PUBG Mobile, players can experience 2 Dragon Ball Super modes, namely, the Dragon Ball Super Themed mode and the Battle Royale: Dragon Ball Super mode. The former lets players collect Dragon Balls and summon Shenron for powerful buffs across “Dragon Ball Village”, “Tenkaichi Budokai”, “Kame House”, and “Karin Tower”.

Players also need to gather enough “Ki” for special boosts - they can even wield their very own “Kamehameha” beam or use the “Buku-jutsu (Levitation technique)” to soar the skies.

The iconic Dragon Ball characters are coming to play battle royale in style, coming soon in PUBG MOBILE! The wait is almost over. Stay tuned for Ver. 2.7 update on July 13th!

The latter offers an animated world where players can play as Son Goku, Vegeta, Frieza, Piccolo and Ultimate Gohan and use their special powers to duke it out. The Version 2.7 Update also adds themed outfits, items, cosmetics, areas, skills and vehicles, as well as World of Wonder creative mode enhancements. We've got a list of redeem codes you can use too, because why not?

“One of the world’s most iconic Japanese manga and anime franchises, Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Super have achieved something truly exceptional in staying relevant and meaningful to the generation that grew up watching and reading it, whilst constantly engaging new and young audiences,” says Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG MOBILE Publishing at Tencent Games. “In addition to its multi-generational and international appeal, its famous theme of conquering challenges really resonates with PUBG MOBILE and our players, and meant PUBG MOBILE team really worked hard to make this one of the most impressive in-game brand collaborations.”

There's a boatload of other goodies to discover in the latest update, which you can learn more about on the official patch notes. Join the fun and download PUBG Mobile on the links below!