Dusk of Dragons lets you raise dragons and explore a sandbox environment, now in open beta on Google Play

COREGAMES PTE. LTD. has announced that Dusk of Dragons, the studio's survival sandbox game on mobile, is now in its open beta phase. Players can get their hands on the medieval-themed title and immerse themselves in a rich world filled with magic without worrying about any data wipes when the game officially launches.

In Dusk of Dragons, players can look forward to discovering enchantments as they venture into a world where anything is possible. They can raise and train their own dragons, and give them enough TLC to call upon them when push comes to shove. Dragons have different abilities and traits as well, and players can journey with them to take on foes out in the world or overcome challenges for bountiful rewards.

Players can also build their bases and fortify their settlements - they can even join forces to fight against a terrible Undead Legion invasion. Customised bases can be shared what other players for a more social experience as well.

If that sounds like it's right up your alley and you're keen on sharing experiences with others all over the world, why not check out our list of the best multiplayer games on Android?

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by downloading Dusk of Dragons on the Google Play Store for Android devices during its open beta phase. Your data won't be wiped at launch, so it's a great way to get a headstart ahead of the release. You can also visit the official website for more info, join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.