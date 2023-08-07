Merge Fantasy Island introduces its biggest batch of new content yet with the latest update, bringing in a new island to explore and new Kuya to collect

Merge Fantasy Island, the popular casual-friendly merge game, has launched its latest update. With a new level cap, a new Island to check out, and much much more, this is likely the biggest batch of content the game has seen from a patch yet, so let’s go over some highlights!

Looking for more games to play with the kids? Check out our Top 10 best family games for iOS!

For the unfamiliar, Merge Fantasy Island is a simple and easy-to-understand game within the merge genre. This is a genre that consists of mechanics that revolve around simply merging certain amounts of items with others to create new items, then using those items to progress within the game and create new structures to produce said items, and so on. This particular title revolves around the use of Kuyas - cute little spherical friends who set out to explore a fantastical land full of mergeable items.

And with this new update, the game has only gotten better. There’s a whole new island to explore for one, with the creation of the Sky Island. That’s exactly what it sounds like: an island to explore and create upon that’s floating in the sky above the first island in the game! You’ll be needing it too, as it comes with a fair few new resources to collect and utilize.

Alongside the new island, there’s also a bunch of new Kuya to collect, all of whom are equally adorable as the first batch that you’re already familiar with. Specifically, there’s the limited Pineapple Kuya, who can only be acquired during the current in-game event which will run until August 20th, and the Mandarin Kuya, who’s a permanent addition.

On top of all of these additions, there’s also a returning player campaign running and a fair few other smaller fixes and the like, and that brand new level cap that will allow you to keep progressing within Merge Fantasy Island for even longer! So what are you waiting for? Download the game at either of the links below this article!