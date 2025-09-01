PUBG Mobile to collab with K-pop icon G-Dragon in upcoming event

Stop drag-on your feet

PUBG Mobile is set to collab with 'King of K-pop,' G-Dragon

The iconic artist will headline an upcoming event this month

Special offline events will take place in Korea and other real-life locations

For many K-pop fans, the name G-Dragon is likely to provoke either excitement or eye-rolling. It's hard not to have either extreme when it comes to an artist dubbed 'The king of K-pop,' but whatever else you can say about them, G-Dragon's popularity is certainly not in doubt. As their new collaboration with Krafton's hit battle royale, PUBG Mobile, aptly demonstrates!

First announced at a major new concert tour taking place in glitzy Las Vegas, this new collab will see G-Dragon headlining an in-game event coming September 19th. At the moment, details are scant, but Krafton promises that there is an upcoming full trailer set to show off exactly what we can expect.

Not only that, but in Korea, you can head to Seongsu, Seoul, for a special offline event! More are planned for fan sites across the globe, so stay tuned to see if PUBG Mobile is coming to a city near you.

Popping up

It's certainly not unusual to see the folks at Krafton team up with K-pop icons, as they're not at all uncommon in the world of PUBG or PUBG Mobile . But even so, G-Dragon is still quite a coup, having been a defining figure in the genre for many years.

Right now, we don't know exactly what form the collab will take. Doubtless, it'll include many recognisable aspects for those of you who've followed G-Dragon's work. Exclusive cosmetics, challenges and maybe other rewards? Stay tuned because more news is sure to be incoming about the G-Dragon x PUBG Mobile collab.

