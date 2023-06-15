Promise of Lingyun adds new Heir system that lets players raise their virtual child

FriendTimes Inc. has announced a new update for Promise of Lingyun, letting players enjoy a fresh "Heir" system within the RPG. Players will be able to raise and nurture their virtual child with a variety of interactions and fresh content.

In case you're not familiar with the game, Promise of Lingyun boasts gorgeous ink-style paintings when it comes to its visual aesthetics. You can discover a rich narrative for both female and male characters, as well as customise their looks with tons of different costumes. You can also unlock exclusive stories for the characters that you meet along the way.

For social butterflies, the game offers a multiplayer element where you can build a clan and get to know real players across the globe. If that sounds like it's right up your alley, why not check out our list of the best multiplayer games on Android?

As for the Heir update, you can take part in mini-games with your partner, adopt a baby on your own, or even engage in musical performances with your little one. You can also consult the Royal Astrologer to find auspicious birth dates and take advantage of Chinese zodiac signs. Once your child grows into adolescence, you can enrol them in the Academy and continue to guide their growth.

As a special reward, players can use the gift code CUTEHEIRNA (NA Servers) or CUTEHEIRSE (SEA Servers) to nab awesome in-game goodies during the update.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Promise of Lingyun on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.