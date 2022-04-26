Black Desert Mobile coupon codes (April 2022)

- Checked for new codes

Grinding in MMORPGs like Black Desert Mobile without any extra item support can be tough. To help we bring you a consistently updated list of Black Desert Mobile coupon codes, which you can redeem to get exclusive in-game items.

Black Desert Mobile is a hit MMORPG by Pearl Abyss, which is based on the original PC title, Black Desert Online. The mobile version arrived back in 2018 and since then the title has bagged a number of awards.

Usually, most MMORPGs have some pay-to-win elements in them, but with the help of our codes, you can stop forking more money than you'd otherwise have to. By redeeming these coupon codes, you can obtain in-game currency and rare items. Make sure to redeem them quickly, as they are valid for a limited period of time.

Now, let’s take a look at the list of currently available Black Desert Mobile coupon codes.

Active Black Desert Mobile coupon codes

2YRSBDMTWOGETHER

BDMPRESENTCOUPON

THANKSTOALLOFYOU

JOJYLOVEMUSAALOT

CALPHEONGIFT4YOU

LAILAGIVES50DICE

CONQUESTNASTREAM

CALPHEONCONQUEST

Expired

LAHNNCRIMSONLILY

ASIABRCFINALDAY1

202104BRCAMERICA

HAPPYADVENTURERBD

SEEWHATISWRITTEN

THE100WASWORTHIT

LAILAS2ADVENTURE

BRCEUROPEFINALS1

BDMEPRDLCOUTOV4U

WHICHCLASSAREYOU

RETURNTOVELIABDM

YOUR15KCPJOURNEY

BAEZAANDSHAKATU2

What are Black Desert Mobile coupon codes?

How to redeem BDM coupon codes?

Launch the game and wait for the resources to load

On the home screen, locate the three dots in the top right corner

Tap on it and select redeem coupon code

Copy one of the codes from the list above

Paste it inside the box and hit the redeem button

Just like any other MMORPG, Black Desert Mobile has tons of in-game items which are useful when completing quests. Some of them are free whereas the majority of them come with a price tag. These coupon codes will help you get some of those rare items for free.

How to find more Black Desert Mobile codes?