Project Party is Lilith Games entry into the life sim genre

Life sim, and a whole lot more besides

Project Party is the new life simulation just announced by Lilith Games

Promising a mix of familiar life sim and in-game socialising, it'll also come with a packaged game editor

You'll be able to enjoy experiences ranging from shooter to horror and even more, Lilith promises

Lilith Games, creator of AFK Arena, has announced their newest title; Project Party. A combination of life sim and game editor with the opportunity to integrate user-generated content and other experiences.

A quick gander at the trailer starts off normally enough, with the kind of life sim gameplay we see in other games like Play Together, before taking a hard right-turn into a zombie apocalypse and horror gameplay.

It seems that Lilith Games is eager to show off what Project Party is setting out to do, in combining traditional, Animal Crossing-esque gameplay with the ability to enjoy other experiences that can range wildly in what they include.

And yes, like we said we see more than a few shades of Play Together in this one. But Lilith Games is a developer with quite the pedigree, and we're intrigued to see exactly how all this promised user-generated content and packaged game editor will appeal to players.

Certainly, we'd imagine that Project Party will live or die by how user-friendly these tools are. But if, as the trailer promises, you can jump from building a house to in-game socialising to horror and even zombie apocalypse shooter, we can't imagine anyone turning up their nose at Project Party.

We don't yet have a current release date or confirmed devices aside from PC and mobile, so Android and iPhone users watch this space!

