Project Mugen, NetEase's new open-world urban RPG, shows off a small teaser

Mobile gaming giant NetEase has revealed their latest project; a sci-fi open-world RPG tentatively titled Project Mugen. This new game is described as an “urban open world RPG”, and has shown off only a small amount of visuals from the project with a full reveal planned on the 24th of August.

Project Mugen reminds me in particular of one recently announced game, both in terms of visuals, theming, and general vibes; Zenless Zone Zero. Both of these games appear to be set within a quasi-futuristic city and utilize anime artistic stylings to translate their game world. It’s tough to put into words exactly, but the two do seem to be in direct competition with one another.

Still, from what I’ve seen of both, neither is particularly stronger than the other, as they both look quite excellent. Both games seem to be utilizing an action combat system, though it’s unclear what exactly Project Mugen is bringing to the table at this moment when it comes to the actual gameplay mechanics and loops. Hopefully, that soon-to-come full reveal will elaborate a little further on that end.

And if not on the gameplay side of things, then if we’re lucky, we’ll also get some story and world-building details thrown in there as well. For now, there’s next to nothing we know about the world and its characters, aside from their outfits and appearance. We don’t even have their names yet!

Regardless of the lack of solid information we currently have, Project Mugen is likely to be a smash hit when it does launch, though we have no clue when that will be. If you want to stay tuned in to all the details as they come, you can head over to the official website linked above and see what’s waiting for us on the other side of the countdown being hosted there.