Project Mugen, NetEase's upcoming urban RPG, unveils first look trailer as pre-registrations open

NetEase Games has just revealed its next entry that is coming soon to PC, mobile, and the PlayStation 4/5. While there’s no fixed name yet, the game is being developed under the working title of Project Mugen. It is a joint effort between the members of Hangzhou and Montreal, as they aim to create a diverse gaming experience.

Project Mugen has been described as a love letter to urban fantasies. It is set in a world that is relatable enough to captivate players but also holds enough mysteries to keep things fresh. Players will embark on an action-packed adventure full of vibrant characters and immersive stories. The teaser trailer embedded below gives a good idea of what to expect.

The game takes place on a planet that is quite similar to Earth. The difference is that here, humans coexist with the supernatural. Players take on the role of an Esper called the Infinite Trigger. Their goal is to maintain the world’s balance by keeping track of anomalies and paranormal events.

This isn’t a journey to embark on alone as several other Espers have been assigned similar tasks. Each has its own story, but the ultimate goal is to put an end to the chaos. As players progress through the game, they will unlock lost memories and complete challenges that will get them closer to saving the world.

Speaking about the upcoming game, Ethan Wang, Senior Vice President, NetEase, Inc., said: “Today's unveiling of 'Project Mugen' extends beyond this announcement; it represents NetEase Games’ spirit of global collaboration, creativity, and innovation to push the envelope in interactive storytelling.”

“This project draws on development talent from Hangzhou to Montreal, reflecting our dedication to transcending boundaries and redefining gaming experiences. By merging a modern metropolis setting with elements of mysticism, we’re excited to create a world where every player can find a moment that resonates with them.”

Pre-register for Project Mugen by visiting the official website.