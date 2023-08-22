Motorsport Manager 4, the latest entry into the popular racing simulation series, opens pre-registration

The popular racing management simulation series, appropriately titled Motorsport Manager, has opened up pre-registration for its 4th entry, which is soon to launch on mobile. Despite being such a niche genre, this series is easily the best it has to offer within the mobile market, so many dedicated fans are quite excited for this next entry to finally launch.

For the unaware, Motorsport Manager is less of a game than it is a simulation app. It allows you to dig into the complex and more spreadsheet-oriented side of motorsport racing, creating teams, tuning your vehicles, and aiming to win tournament after tournament by utilizing a huge variety of customizable features within the team that you create. Think something like Football Manager or Soccer Manager and you’re right on the money, just within a different sport.

Get ready to embark on the racing adventure of a lifetime in Motorsport Manager 4!???? Pre-order now for an exclusive FREE livery worth £4.99! Available to pre-order on iOS and Android now! ???? https://t.co/QmJU2P0wXq #PreOrder #MM4 pic.twitter.com/NzENn9ii0q — Motorsport Manager (@PlayMotorsport) August 18, 2023

Otherwise, all of these sorts of games are pretty similar. You spend your time perusing the huge roster of team members, drivers in this case, and deciding when and what they should utilize the skills they come with. From there, you’ll also have the job of upgrading those skills to make sure each of them are at the top of their game.

On top of all of that, you’ll also have to tune all of your vehicles, take care of repairs and general maintenance, choose which races your team should take on, and so on. It’s basically every facet of motorsport racing covered here, so be ready to rack your brain in determining how to be as efficient and intelligent with your choices as possible.

Again, quite a niche genre, but it’s held its own despite being such a specific type of game for such a specific type of person. If you are that type of person, you can pre-register for Motorsport Manager 4 at either of the links below.