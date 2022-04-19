Project Castle, the latest idle RPG from NetEase, launches closed beta in select countries

Legendary mobile developer NetEase Games has opened a closed beta for its latest game, Project Castle. The side-scrolling RPG will be available for early access on Android in selected regions but is hoping to release fully later this year.

Project Castle will see players using three different characters to fight their way through various dungeons and enemies, each character with their own specific abilities and skills. Of course, given how popular the genre has become, Project Castle is also a bit of an idle RPG as well, meaning your team will continue fighting even when you're logged out.

As you defeat more enemies and bosses and climb levels through the castle, the game’s plot and major themes will start revealing themselves slowly but surely. This story hopes to be intricate and extremely well-thought-out, which is honestly a bit rare for an idle title like this. With over 100 heroes from 4 different factions and two mystery races that remain unknown, there’s plenty of world-building and details to find out for yourself as you progress.

The typical dungeon crawl won’t be the only mode available, however, as you can also build up an entire castle of your own that encourages creativity and allows your heroes a place to relax between dungeons. Players will also be able to by engaging in PvP modes as well as fun mini-games that feature a variety of playstyles, all mostly party game style one-offs that spice up the usual gameplay loop.

If you’re into either idle games or RPG mechanics like grinding out levels for your party or gathering new gear, Project Castle might be right up your alley. You can find it in early access on Google Play if you’re in the Philippines, Canada, or Australia. If not, keep your eyes on the Play Store page for any release updates.