Prism 2033 promises next-gen MMORPG action on iOS & Android with AI-fuelled mechanics

Bigger, but is it better?

Prism 2033 is an upcoming MMORPG from CyberNest coming soon to iOS and Android

It promises a vast multiverse centred on Flux City, with dense AI-driven mechanics

But will it live up to the hype promised by its Unreal Engine-powered trailer?

The term 'next gen' can be a bit of a loaded one nowadays. After all, with graphical and gameplay leaps seeming so incremental, how do you measure the idea of generations anymore? Well, in the case of Prism 2033, the upcoming MMORPG from CyberNest, it's by going bigger and bolder than ever before.

Prism 2033 is planned for release on iOS and Android, alongside PC and console. Set in the world of Flux City, a nexus for different realities, it offers up a practically endless variety of worlds for you to explore, ranging vastly in terms of setting and gameplay.

Powered by Unreal Engine 5, it's certainly not slacking on the graphics front either. But where Prism 2033 really stands out (for better or worse) is the deep integration of AI in terms of NPC behaviour, player interaction and beyond. CyberNest even promises to simulate the five senses for NPCs with their 'Information-Field' technology.

Through the looking glass

Of course, we've heard the 'AI can do anything' spiel before. But reactive NPCs and worlds are something that I think even many sceptics would consider intriguing. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean they can deliver, but it's more interesting than just trying to replace artists or musicians.

Prism 2033, for my money, may fall victim to ambition regardless. It seems to want to offer everything and nothing at the same time. And while the idea of exploring different multiverses is fun, it doesn't really grab you in the same way a more focused setting might. But when it does release, I'm sure it'll be one to watch.

In the meantime, if you want to brush up on your MMORPG skills, why not take a look at our list of the best mobile games like World of Warcraft to see what we think stands toe-to-toe with the biggest in the genre?