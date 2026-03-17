Gothic Classic brings the hit RPG to mobile for the first time as iOS release announced

Gothic architecture

Gothic Classic brings the iconic RPG from Piranha Bytes to mobile for the first time

Coming to iOS, this announcement arrives alongside the planned release of a remaster this year

Gothic was first released in 2003, and served as a predecessor to many fan-favourite RPGs

Back in the day, before AAA graphics and sensibilities were set in stone, the world of RPGs was like the Wild West. And one of the early experimenters that really made its mark was Gothic, an iconic dark fantasy RPG from Piranha Bytes that's now coming to mobile!

As announced by current series owners THQ Nordic, alongside a planned remaster for consoles and PC, Gothic Classic is set to make its way to iOS later this year. A new trailer has been released, giving us a look at Gothic in action with its updated visuals and touchscreen controls.

For longtime fans, this is a return to the original world of Gothic in all its early 2000s glory. But you may be surprised to learn how much interactivity and proto-survival elements this classic RPG has to offer, not to mention an extensive storyline.

Back to the classics

Considering the Gothic Remastered releasing later this year has all the hallmarks of that familiar AAA, Raytracing polish, I think many of you who fondly remember Gothic will be glad to return to it in its original, albeit less polished state.

I only vaguely know of Gothic as even it was before my time, but it casts a surprisingly long shadow, especially amongst gamers from Poland, Russia and (fittingly) Germany. A fact which no doubt influenced other RPGs from this region. It certainly makes it well worth checking in on Gothic Classic to see what it has to offer when it hits iOS later this year.

Or, if you'd like to tide yourself over ahead of release with some of the other great RPGs on mobile, why not dig into one of our lists? The best RPGs on Android offer just that, with some of our favourite picks for RPG fans to enjoy on smartphones.