Preserve: Complete Edition brings a feature-complete version of the hit puzzler to mobile

Preserve: Complete Edition brings the hit puzzler back onto mobile with a new version

Complete Edition collects all the currently available expansions for Preserve in one place

Get it now for a limited-time 10% launch discount

Preserve, the popular ecological puzzle game, is back on mobile with a brand-new version in the form of Preserve: Complete Edition. Collecting all currently available add-ons in a single release, Preserve: Complete Edition is also available for a limited-time 10% launch discount on both iOS and Android.

It is a bit difficult to really call Preserve a puzzler, though, since the objective isn't really to solve tricky logical problems using your brain. Instead, it's about restoring life and vibrancy to the wilderness by synergising your placement of tiles, be that flora or fauna. I'd describe it a little like a digital terrarium, just with some actual scoring of how well you do.

Jar of preserve

But okay, what do you actually get with Preserve: Complete Edition? Well, rather than being a remaster or revamp, this is simply all the existing content for Preserve bundled into one package. This includes a number of new biomes, ranging from the Jurassic age to the marina biome, all offering new tiles and synergies.

Considering Preserve originally released only a year ago, it's pretty interesting to see that it already has a completed edition available for people to jump into. But it does indicate that there must have been some demand for an all-in-one bundle.

With multiple modes to play through, ranging from standard puzzle to free building in creative, and a 10% launch discount to boot, if you've been holding off on playing Preserve, then maybe the Complete Edition version, available now for mobile, is for you.

Or, if you've already played Preserve and have all the expansions, maybe you'd rather expand your scope a little bit more? In which case, why not check out our list of the best puzzle games on Android to find some of our choice picks for ways to put your brain to the test?