Warhammer Survivors reveals launch date for all platforms, and a special launch discount

Warhammer Survivors, the upcoming spinoff from Auroch Digital and Poncle, has a release date

Get your power-fist on it come November 10th for all platforms

Better yet, grab a 10% launch discount too on this new Survivors-like spin on grimdark tabletop action!

Fans of Warhammer and Vampire Survivors are in for a rare treat next month, as Auroch Digital and Poncle's Warhammer Survivors is now set for a November 10th release! Combining the grimdark world of Games Workshop's hit tabletop franchise and Poncle's distinctive retro roguelite carnage, Warhammer Survivors is definitely one to watch.

Warhammer Survivors takes the Vampire Survivors format and adds a tabletop spin on it. You'll play as characters drawn from across the universes of Warhammer 40,000 and Age of Sigmar, taking on equally iconic enemies ranging from their particularly tough flavour of Ork to the vicious Tyranid menace. All of this with the typical suite of upgrades that let you, as Poncle loves to put it, 'become the bullet hell'.

Survive this!

I'll be writing up my own thoughts on Warhammer Survivors at some point, having had the chance to observe it in action at a recent preview event late last month. But, in short, for fans of Warhammer and Vampire Survivors, this is sure to be a dream combination.

Admittedly, being a bit of a Warhammer Fantasy buff, I find it a shame we don't get any representation from this part of the 'hammerverse', but Age of Sigmar provides all the fantasy flavouring you could want. And there are plenty of nods to the tabletop game, such as using bottles of 'Nuln Oil' (a type of miniatures paint) to destroy your enemies.

Better yet, you can pre-register for Warhammer Survivors now, and enjoy a 10% discount at launch on an already quite fair asking price of $7.99. Not a bad way to experience the grimdark world of Warhammer, eh?

In the meantime, if you're looking for even more great options in the increasingly diverse Survivors-like genre, why not check out our list of the best mobile games like Vampire Survivors for some of our top picks?