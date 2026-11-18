30 Days: Outbreak is Plarium's newest mobile game to hit soft launch

In it, you play a survivor trying to loot and extract from a zombie-infested city

Battle it out with other players, trying to steal your loot, and the ever-present undead

Like it or loathe it, Raid: Shadow Legends has been a major boon for developer Plarium and propelled them to stratospheric success. But now, the developer is taking their latest project in a whole new direction, as zombie-themed extraction shooter 30 Days: Outbreak hits soft launch for Poland and Ukraine.

Set during the middle of a zombie plague, 30 Days: Outbreak sees you take on the role of a survivor venturing into the city to grab loot and supplies. Of course, you not only have to cope with all the zombies, but also other survivors willing to kill you too to survive.

30 days of night...er, and also day

It's a pretty straightforward concept, but Plarium promises some pretty interesting meat on the bones here. For one, it's set to feature a whole self-contained storyline featuring a fully voiced cast, not to mention distinct districts of the city that have their own atmosphere and soundtracks.

Admittedly, I think the last thing the world needs is another extraction shooter. But aside from the battle royale genre, I'd struggle to think of one that's really made an impact on mobile. So maybe that's a niche that Plarium can exploit?

Either way, 30 Days: Outbreak is a big change of pace for them, going from turn-based RPG to third-person shooter. With 30 Days: Outbreak currently only in soft launch for Poland and Ukraine on Android, you'll want to keep your eyes open to see when it expands further into soft launch!

Speaking of shooters though, if you're looking for multiplayer action and can't wait for 30 Days: Outbreak to hit mobile proper, then you're in luck. Why not check out our list of the best battle royales for Android and see what exciting, action-packed battles to be the last person, or squad, standing we think are worth playing on mobile!