PreCats! lets you battle monsters using swordfish and cacti, coming to iOS and Android next month

Save the world in search of simmered mackerel

Auto-battles and one-handed operation

Collect hilarious cats and weapons

Expected launch date is April 8th

Ignition M will soon be launching PreCats! on iOS and Android, offering a hilarious idle RPG experience next month. In particular, you can expect the quirky title to launch on April 8th according to the App Store, but for now, you can throw your name into the pre-registration hat to get first dibs as soon as the game is out.

In PreCats!, you can look forward to saving the world and taking down nasty monsters all on a noble quest to find simmered mackerel. The portrait orientation allows for an even more convenient one-handed operation, adding to the low-key idle nature of the game.

Essentially, all you have to do is wield your weapons and special skills to defeat enemies across an easy auto-battle system - perfect for those who can't be bothered with mastering complicated combat mechanics and those who don't really want to invest in any kind of hardcore grind.

The store page also claims that it's ideal for those who "prefer cats over dogs", which, given the adorable nature of the feline friends in this game, does seem to be accurate. The weapons themselves are ridiculous too - you can defeat your enemies using everything from cacti to swordfish, which is pretty much on-point.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by pre-registering for PreCats! on Google Play and on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.