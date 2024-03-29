Avakin Life embraces the advent of AI with new Avacraft tool

Design snazzy outfits with the snap of a finger

AI-powered Avacraft tool to help you design bespoke outfits

Avoids difficulties involved in 3D designing

Future update will allow sharing and trading of clothes

Great news for all you budding fashion enthusiasts out there as Lockwood Publishing has released an awesome new feature for Avakin Life. Say hello to Avacraft, which will elevate your design journey to the next level. Avacraft is a groundbreaking AI-powered design tool that lets you create your own bespoke virtual clothing right within the metaverse game.

With Avacraft, designing your dream outfit is easier than ever in Avakin Life. Say goodbye to the complications of 3D design - this intuitive tool allows you to craft unique clothing pieces that reflect your personal style and personality. Whether you're into something sleek and modern or prefer more chic vibes, Avacraft has everything you need to express. In a future update, you'll be able to share and trade your creations with other players via the title’s marketplace.

If you aren’t too familiar with the game, Avakin Life is a metaverse sim where you can build your virtual life the way you want. From choosing your appearance to creating the home of your dreams, all the power is in your hands. The best part is that you can do all this with your buddies together in this deeply immersive world.

Speaking about the update, Halli Bjornsson, CEO and Founder of Lockwood Publishing, said: “We always wanted to build on experiences within the game, giving our community more opportunities to express themselves and be a part of that growth. With Avacraft, and the empowerment to UGC that AI tools can provide, we’ve done just that.”

“And the work and community collaboration does not stop - we have exciting plans for the tool’s evolution in the game and look forward to seeing how the crossover between AI, fashion and gaming develops in the coming months.”

