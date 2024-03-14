How to romance characters in Potion Permit and who you can court

We can all hopefully appreciate that medical professionals have a hard and stressful job, whether in the real world or if you are an alchemist mixing up lifesaving liquids. It’s a tough gig, but the love of a dear partner can make all the difference, so if you are looking to find some romance in Potion Permit’s Moonbury Town, here is how.

Meet the candidates for romance in Potion Permit

The toughest part of this whole process is picking who from the droves of townspeople you wish to be your paramour right? Wrong! You’re a workaholic and you smell like sick people and Eau de dog, you aren’t that desirable. As a result, you get a grand total of ten people to pick from; five males and five females.

Bachelorettes to choose from include the pirate/fisher badass Leano, trusty barmaid Martha, basement casino lord Helene, blacksmith apprentice Runeheart, and finally, the person who is the whole reason you came to the island, the mayor's daughter Rue, your first patient.

For those who prefer a male romance, you can try your hand with the Mayors’ assistant Xiao, spooky graveyard keeper Victor, handyman carpenter Reyner, the equally handy Lucke, and for some reason, your arch-rival Matheo if you like those enemy-to-partner stories. Two vital things to remember are none of these options are gender locked, and you can romance how many you like, so go nuts, Potion Permit has inclusivity for all.

After you have picked your poison, you will need to put in the effort to grow this new relationship. Every character has three friendship levels you can go through and experience their story, and then the romanceable characters will have a fourth option that invariably solidifies your relationship, but how do you get here?

How to make friends and romance people in Potion Permit

To start with, there are two ways you can increase your friendship levels, but bear in mind you can’t improve your relations with anyone if you have a low Trust level with the town, so don’t neglect your patients. Nobody wants to romance a bad doctor in the world of Potion Permit. Talking to your new friend every day will increase it a little bit, which is free but if you only relied on this, it would take an age. To speed it up we must resort to that age-old way of making friends; bribery. Moon Cloves can be given once daily, but boost the bar considerably.

There are two ways to get these delicious bundles of friendship; there are a few quests that reward these upon completion. However, the most common way is simply curing your patients. Every time you solve a symptom, you will get some Moon Cloves as thanks. As a result, you will find yourself praying that random people get ill so you can get your hands on these. It’s a strange business, love.

The final step in the journey is obtaining the ultimate shiny

As you advance your level with your pals you will need to go through their Friendship Quests as usual, until you complete their third. After this, you will need to save up your Moon Cloves until you have five of them, and then head to the Silky Stitch Tailors. Provided you have reached max friendship level with a romance candidate, you will be able to purchase the Moon Brooch.

With a Moon Brooch in hand, your journey for Potion Permit romance is almost complete. Return to your soon-to-be partner and present it to them, which will trigger a new cutscene, and with this, your journey is at an end. You shall be rewarded with the ability to go on daily dates with whoever you choose and have someone to while away the hours with. That is all there is to it. Maybe someday this system will be expanded to have your partner move in with you or something, but until then, enjoy your new companion.