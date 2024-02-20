Potion Permit review - “A solid way to scratch that crafting itch”
| Potion Permit
Back in 2022 - which is somehow not last year - MassHive Media released Potion Permit, a delightful sim where you are put in the shoes of a purveyor of medicine. It performed incredibly well on consoles and Windows, and now that Playdigious has brought it to mobile, will it do the same in our world?
An onslaught of exposition from your Medical Association colleague, Doctor Nestor, and the Mayor of Moonbury, Myer, sets the scene; an old chemist from the Association caused a few disasters on the island that include wiping out a few species of plants, and as such, the doctors where banned. Up until Myer's daughter fell ill, now he is crawling back, and it is up to you to cure her and restore the Medical Association's reputation.
Your adventures in Moonbury are governed by two main resources: time and stamina. Whenever you swing a tool, you drain stamina, and general existence will cause the clock to tick down at a rate of roughly an hour per human minute. A lot of these simulations get this so wrong, but Potion Permit’s interpretation hits right on the head. I never felt pressed for time.
In fact, I often found myself struggling to find ways to fill the day, and the stamina bar decreases at a rather manageable rate. You can even recover it fully in exchange for two hours at the bathhouse, and time is never an issue thanks to a fast travel system that costs nothing to use. This might be the most beginner-friendly time/stamina system I have encountered.
When you unlock the clinic to start helping people, you will first have to diagnose them, which takes the form of a rhythm game, which is absolutely hilarious to imagine a visit to the doctor and they suddenly whip out a Dance Dance Revolution machine. This is, unfortunately, where we hit a snag with the controls. I have a fairly up-to-date phone, but occasionally these games would lag on input or not even register the press.
This also happened during the part-time job games where you can get some extra cash - you press and nothing happens. It isn’t a massive issue, and you have enough time to cover this, but it is noticeable. That said, each of these parts having a unique minigame does wonders to keep your interest as you go through the motions.
You might think, just buy them with gifts, and yes, this would be ideal, except there is precisely one gift type, and they primarily come from curing patients, and you don’t get these every day. It could be part of my gaming brain that knows because of this, that quest will be in my log for ages, but it would have been much better if there were more gift types, or more reliable ways to increase relationships. There are so many townspeople and so little illness.