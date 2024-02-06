Potion Permit lets you cure the townsfolk of Moonbury, out now on iOS and Android

Potion Permit is offering a 30% discount on the price tag at launch

You'll gather ingredients and brew potions to cure townspeople

You can also upgrade buildings and find romance in the town

Playdigious has announced the official launch of Potion Permit, letting players get their hands on this charming RPG sim on iOS and Android. To celebrate the global launch on mobile, Playdigious is offering a 30% discount on the price tag, which means you can start your adventure across Moonbury for just $4.99 a pop rather than $6.99 until February 13th.

In Potion Permit, you'll step into the shoes of a chemist as you attempt to cure ailments as accompanied by your loyal doggo. As you help out the patients from the small town of Moonbury, you'll also need to gather ingredients to create your concoctions.

Of course, brewing potions isn't the only thing you can do around town - you can also build bonds with the townspeople, upgrade buildings, expand your gathering space, or even find romance. The mobile version also boasts an improved interface as well as Game Center achievements. You can take advantage of the Cloud Save function as well to make sure you keep your hard-earned progress between Android and iOS devices.

If you're keen on giving the new game a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Potion Permit on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a premium title that costs $4.99 a pop or your local equivalent until February 13th. You can also join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments, head on over to the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.