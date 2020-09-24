Postknight 2, the sequel to the popular RPG, is now available for iOS and Android

Today, developer Kurechii has released Postknight 2 for iOS and Android, a sequel to the popular casual adventure RPG. If you're a big fan of the series, you might have played the game already since it was available in early access for seven months. During that time, the team incorporated player feedback when making changes.

Ahead of launch, the developers were hoping to rack up one million pre-registers. However, they fell slightly short at 970,000. Still, that's an impressive number, and so, Kurechii has decided to give out the rewards for hitting the one million milestone – 100 Crystal Gems. You can claim this gift from the in-game inbox. Although, you might want to jump in quickly since it is only available for 14 days.

Even if you played the early access version, there is plenty of new content to enjoy with the 1.0 release. There are two new areas to explore – the magical forests of Violetfair and the snow-capped mountain Aldor. Elsewhere, you can now collect pets who will kindly provide buffs in the midst of battle.

If you're unfamiliar with Postknight 2 - or the series in general - it sees you taking on the role of a Postknight Trainee and completing numerous deliveries while also taking exams to become a fully qualified courier. Your journey will take you across the land of Prism, which contains various villages, cities, forests, and mountains, all of which have different cultures.

In a fantasy world, being a delivery work is no easy task since there are multiple beasties are looking to attack you. So, you will need to master three different combat skills – Attack, Defend, and Recover – to smite down your foes. There are also multiple weapon types to choose from, including dual Daggers, a two-handed Hammer, and the classic Sword and Shield combo.

Postknight 2 is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.