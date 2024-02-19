Postknight 2 invites players to gift Bonds with flowers until February 27th

Postknight 2 is running its Blossom Festival until February 27th

The Year of the Dragon pack is also available

Pocketful of Fun rewards are up for grabs

Kurechii is inviting everyone to spread the love with some flowers within Postknight 2, where the Blossom Festival is now in full swing. Until February 27th, you can collect Blossom Hearts to score exclusive in-game goodies, as well as go on lovely dates in Pompon Garden to ramp up the romance with your Bonds.

In this flowery new update for Postknight 2, you can look forward to gifting your loved one with floral delights for some exclusive memories. You can score Blossom Hearts by clearing event-exclusive Delivery Quests and taking down your foes like a boss - then, you can use these Blossom Hearts to redeem Blossom Tickets and other goodies. You'll need to have completed Pompon Story 2-25 to access the Pompon Garden.

By the way, pets in Postknight 2 need a lotta love too, so why not take a look at our pet guide for Postknight 2 to give them some TLC?

You can also take advantage of the special login bonus event that runs until February 27th. In particular, the Pocketful of Fun rewards will bring on all the good fortune and prosperity this Year of the Dragon - and speaking of which, you can also look forward to nabbing the free Bountiful Pack from the Premium Market as well as the Zodiac Dragon Pack.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun of the latest update, you can do so by downloading Postknight 2 on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

