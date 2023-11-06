Which Divisions should you join in Postknight 2?
Even though Postknight looks like it was made to be a single-player game, it and its sequel Postknight 2 have introduced an online component. It allows players to earn rewards throughout the year by completing certain tasks that will change as time goes on and your character ranks up in the game's system. Most of the sources that can provide loot have rotating inventories, but the game does have a seasonal system in play for both Free and Premium (Prism) accounts. However, to grow the Postknight community, another element was introduced in the form of Divisions, which can enter into competitions.
Like the various law enforcement departments, there is a rivalry that exists within the Postknight service. Although teamwork and camaraderie are cornerstones to being a good postknight and providing stellar service, healthy competition can encourage harder work which will be rewarded with greater rewards. At a certain point in the game, you'll get the chance to visit and review all of the Divisions before you make your choice of which one to join. Each has its style and community, so pick the one that most resonates with you and do your best to contribute to the Division's overall efforts.
1
How to join Divisions
Although the Postknight headquarters supports several big Divisions, not just anyone can join them. You first need to prove that you are a skilled and dedicated Postknight. To do this, you need to reach Rank B in the Postknight service. You can check your Postknight Handbook to see what tasks you need to complete to qualify for the Rank Up exam. The tasks vary between trading and giving items, completing deliveries, going on patrols, having certain equipment, and more.
Once you complete them all, you can go to HQ to take the exam, which involves answering questions about the game and completing a run within a certain time limit. The run can be tricky, so make sure you have the strongest equipment you can obtain. Once complete, you'll be a Rank B Postknight. At this point, you'll be able to join a Division by visiting their locations in the hallway of HQ.
2
What are the Divisions?
There are three Divisions you can join: Pyrodash, Neverwhisk, and Etherdawn. Each Division is defined by certain traits and visual styles, so take your time to choose the one that fits you best. You can only be a member of one at a time, but you can quit and join another by talking to the prospective leaders.
Pyrodash is the first in the hallway, standing out with a strong red colour and a large bird as their sigil. They're defined by strength and courageous behaviour by letting no obstacles stand in their way. The Pyrodash motto is, "If there's a delivery, there's a way."
Following Pyrodash, you've got Nerverwhisk with a dense green colour and a proud stag animal sigil. These Postknights are driven by ambition and determination, confident that they can take on any job and succeed. The Neverwhisk motto is, "Nothing we can't deliver."
Finally, you've got the Etherdawn with its smooth violet colour and graceful two-headed swan as their sigil. Those who become Etherites pride themselves on wisdom and creativity, always looking for interesting methods and paths to finish their assignments. The Etherdawn motto is, "Every delivery is an adventure."
3
The Division Campaign
The Divison system is the Postknight take on the idea of clans, but their closest comparison is the team from Pokemon GO. In that sense, you're working as part of a huge team to complete missions and earn points for your Division. The competition lasts as long as the current campaign is active, which you can see in the Postknight Duty section. To take part in the campaign, simply click on the Join button.
When you do, you'll see a list of six missions that you can complete. The missions will be refreshed every few hours so that you'll have more ways to contribute. They can be one of three kinds of missions: Materials, Bounty, and Team. The first asks you to gather certain amounts of select materials, the second asks you to slay a certain number of select creatures, and the third asks you to assign team members to complete them. When you complete missions, you'll earn points for your Division, Division-specific tokens, and rewards by moving up the campaign tier. At the end of the campaign, the Division with the most points will be rewarded with extra loot such as batches of Crystals.
At the time of writing, Pyrodash is in the lead, followed by Etherdawn, and lastly Neverwhisk.
4
Division Content
After joining a Division, you'll have access to that Division's shop. There you can you can buy Tomes and Reports to improve teammates, hire Teammates, and buy the Division's uniform. The store only takes Division Tokens (except for Premium bundles), which you can earn by completing campaign missions. Hiring teammates is particularly important, as they can provide passive bonuses to your Postknight and are necessary to complete Team-based campaign missions. Based on their stats, they may earn you additional rewards especially if you level them up. Just note that teammates require special Division Tokens to be hired, which can also be bought in the Division shop or earned via the campaign.