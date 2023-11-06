Which Divisions should you join in Postknight 2?

Even though Postknight looks like it was made to be a single-player game, it and its sequel Postknight 2 have introduced an online component. It allows players to earn rewards throughout the year by completing certain tasks that will change as time goes on and your character ranks up in the game's system. Most of the sources that can provide loot have rotating inventories, but the game does have a seasonal system in play for both Free and Premium (Prism) accounts. However, to grow the Postknight community, another element was introduced in the form of Divisions, which can enter into competitions.

Like the various law enforcement departments, there is a rivalry that exists within the Postknight service. Although teamwork and camaraderie are cornerstones to being a good postknight and providing stellar service, healthy competition can encourage harder work which will be rewarded with greater rewards. At a certain point in the game, you'll get the chance to visit and review all of the Divisions before you make your choice of which one to join. Each has its style and community, so pick the one that most resonates with you and do your best to contribute to the Division's overall efforts.