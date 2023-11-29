Postknight 2 celebrates 2nd anniversary with limited-time events and login rewards

Kurechii is celebrating the 2nd anniversary of Postknight 2, letting players join in on tons of in-game events where awesome goodies are up for grabs. In particular, the adorable adventure RPG will be holding its special "Anniver2ary" until December 22nd - that's about a month of festivities you can dive right into for some exclusive collectibles such as the Gratitude Cap 2023.

What's even cooler is that you can grab this exclusive new Fashion item from Postknight 2's 2nd-anniversary celebration simply by checking in for the first 2 weeks. Coins, Food, and Drinks will also be available as rewards throughout the limited-time event.

The game is also giving away a one-time Anniver2ary Gift Pack, which you can obtain from your in-game inbox. Then, from now until December 11th, you can claim your 7-Day Login Rewards as well. To top it all off, the game's developers - adorably called Kurechiians - will show up in the game itself across different towns.

Finally, the Wintertide event will run from December 12th to January 2nd. Here, you can clear Wintertide Delivery Quests and more to score limited-time rewards.

If you're keen on giving the new updates and anniversary festivities a go yourself, you can do so by downloading PostKnight 2 on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info on the game, or if you're unfamiliar with the title, you can take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.