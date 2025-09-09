Police Chief lets you run your own precinct, now available on Android

Step into the role of a police chief

Police Chief soft launches on Android in the US and Puerto Rico

Manage resources, officers, and prisoners while expanding your station

Tackle riots, interrogations, and escalating crime threats with strategy

Crime runs deep in the city, and it’s up to you to make things right. Yotta Games has just soft-launched Police Chief in the US and Puerto Rico. It's a new management sim for Android, where you take command of a struggling precinct and shape it into the backbone of law and order, balancing resources, reputation, and the rising tide of criminal activity.

You’ll start small as the Police Chief. You'll have an interrogation room here, a holding cell there, but every choice counts. The layout of your station directly affects how efficiently you can investigate cases, process suspects, and keep your officers prepared. Like most sims, it’s all about creating a functioning machine that has to keep running while chaos spreads outside its walls.

Recruitment and upgrades also play a big role. From standard patrol officers to elite SWAT operatives, your roster grows as the stakes get higher. Equipping them with the right weapons, vehicles, and tactical tools isn’t just a cosmetic upgrade. It determines whether your team can survive the next gang war or hostage crisis.

The tension ramps up once you start dealing with prisoners. Managing overcrowded cells, monitoring inmate behaviour, and preventing jailbreaks becomes a whole sub-strategy on its own. Push your luck too far, and you’ll be staring down riots where you’ll need to deploy riot gear and rapid-response teams to restore order.

It's not just about brute force, either. Interrogations let you play with psychology, choosing whether to intimidate or coax suspects into revealing information. Different tactics can make or break an investigation, especially once you're up against the city's most notorious figures. By the time you get the hang of it, your tiny little station will already have become a powerful law enforcement centre.

Download Police Chief now for free by clicking on the link below.