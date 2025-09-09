Neo Cab is a neon-soaked narrative mystery that is now available on iOS

Step into Lina’s cab once more

Play as Lina, the last human cab driver

Balance survival, emotions, and branching stories

Uncover the mystery of your missing friend, Savy

Neo Cab has officially made the jump from Apple Arcade to the wider App Store, giving you another way to experience its neon-soaked mystery. Originally released on Apple Arcade in 2020, the cyberpunk taxi driver meets detective narrative from Fellow Traveller and Chance Agency is now available as a standalone download on iOS.

In Neo Cab, you step into the role of Lina, the last human cab driver in Los Ojos, a city dominated by automation and corporate power. With your best friend, Savy, missing, you’re left with nothing but your car, your fares, and a thread of hope that your passengers might hold the answers you need. Each ride becomes a puzzle you must solve while completing jobs and maintaining your rating.

Every choice you make carries weight. Passenger interactions affect Lina’s mood, which in turn opens or locks dialogue options. You’ll need to manage both your income and emotional resilience, deciding whether to spend money on rest and comfort or push through exhaustion to keep driving. It’s a survival story where empathy and restraint matter as much as strategy.

Neo Cab is more than just a visual novel. It’s a branching narrative about humanity in a world overtaken by automation. The streets of Los Ojos are filled with stories, from corporate workers to rebels and everything in between, all written by a team including Leigh Alexander, Kim Belair, Bruno Dias, Duncan Fyfe, Paula Rogers, and Robin Sloan.