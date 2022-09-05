Pokemon Unite kicks off the second part of its anniversary celebrations with Mew

Recently, TiMi Studio and The Pokémon Company revealed a roadmap for the second phase of anniversary celebrations for its popular MOBA Pokémon Unite. It features the addition of new Pokémon licenses, a playable map, battle pass, and numerous in-game events like the Legacy Trainer Showdown. The party has already begun and the first Pokémon has joined the squad, and it is one of the strongest out there, according to Pokémon lore, at least.

The super adorable Mew is Pokémon Unite’s latest addition. While the Unite Mew may not be as strong as its series counterpart, it still makes quite a formidable fighter. Mew is a Ranged Attacker that gains a boost counter after every move, which can be used to deal Psychic energy damage. Players can get their hands on the Pokémon at no cost by collecting all six mural fragments to unlock Mew’s license. This will be available until October 12th.

Moveset

At level one, Mew begins with three moves – Electro Ball which deals AoE damage and paralyzes enemies, Solar Beam, dealing AoE damage as well, and Surf which can attack a Pokémon, preventing it from acting for a short duration. Then, at level three, it can learn Coaching, which grants an ally a shield and increases its basic attack speed, Light Screen that creates a wall of defence, and Agility, which can improve Mew’s movement speed, as you might have guessed.

At level five, Mew can reset all of its moves and learn new ones alongside a reduction in its cooldown after getting a knockout or assist. Finally, the Pokémon’s Unite move is called Mystical Mirage which causes it to float and become invincible. All allies are under stealth and the opponents receive heaps of damage after a set duration.

Meta

Mew does a great job in both the offence and support departments. Its moves are strong enough to knock any opponent out of the way while also making allied Pokémon much stronger. It will particularly fare well against Tyranitar , one of the game’s strongest all-rounders, thanks to its extra mobility. Players just need to take care of going against a Pokémon like Absol that can deal severe damage at a rapid pace.

Get your hands on Mew now by downloading Pokémon Unite for free.