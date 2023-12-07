Pokemon Unite is introducing two new licenses in the upcoming winter 2023 update

The Pokémon Company and TiMi Studios have just announced a major content update for Pokémon Unite, which expands the roster of the popular MOBA. Players will be able to participate in several themed events as players gear up for the Christmas season.

Meowscarada is the first new addition to Pokémon Unite in the winter update. It is the first Speedster Pokémon to join the game from the Paldea region. Meowscarada comes with the Overgrow ability that allows it to vanish into leaves temporarily when its max HP is less than half. It is accompanied by an increase in movement speed and damage.

Players can get their hands on Meowscarada’s Unite license between December 7th and January 9th as part of the Flower Petal Challenge event. As players complete quests, they will earn petals, and gathering 100 different ones in each of the four colours will unlock Meowscarada.

Another Pokémon coming to Unite is Metagross, which will be available beginning December 26th. The details are unclear on this one, but more information should be out soon. Until then, check out this Pokémon Unite tier list ranked from best to worst!

In addition, players will also be able to visit Shivre City beginning tomorrow, December 7th. It is a special event where knocked out Pokémon will turn into snowmen. Delibird is scattered all around the map and defeating it will grant everyone a present with a random one-time battle item that replaces the one currently held.

Santa Claus is giving away gifts to everyone until January 8th. Players can obtain 10 Holiday Balls daily, up to 100 over the rest of the month. They can be redeemed in the Prize Machine which includes several gifts such as Holowear. However, they can be used only on designated collections on a particular day, after which they will be reset.

Download Pokémon Unite now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.