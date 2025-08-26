Final Fantasy Brave Exvius and Dragon Quest of the Stars are finally shutting down in Japan

A decade of service comes to an end

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius (JP) and Dragon Quest of the Stars will shut down on October 31st

Brave Exvius will host a Grand Finale Campaign and release a Memorial Version

Dragon Quest of the Stars will close its Demon Star Gods story with final events

Square Enix has made a habit of shutting down mobile projects, and now two long-running RPGs are the next to go. The Japanese versions of Final Fantasy Brave Exvius and Dragon Quest of the Stars will both end service on October 31st, closing the book on years of content and collaborations.

Brave Exvius is perhaps the more striking loss, as this marks the end of the last standing version of the game. The global edition was already shut down last year, so the upcoming closure in Japan truly marks the finale for a series that once felt like a permanent fixture on mobile.

To soften the blow, Square Enix will hold a Grand Finale Campaign to thank its community, and a special Memorial Version will be released after service ends. While it probably won’t be playable in the traditional sense, it should act as an offline gallery, letting you revisit memories from its decade-long run.

On the other side, Dragon Quest of the Stars is also heading toward its curtain call with a more celebratory send-off. Leading into the October shutdown, Square Enix is rolling out a series of Upcoming Events to wrap the story in style.

The final scenario sees the return of iconic bosses, alongside the conclusion of the Demon Star Gods storyline. There’s also fresh gear inspired by the Demon Star Gods’ new forms, the awakening of the last Hugmetal equipment into Metakin, and anniversary campaigns designed to mark the game’s 10-year milestone.

It’s a bittersweet end for both, but at least fans in Japan will get one last hurrah before the plug’s pulled on them. October should feel like the end of an era for long-time fans.

