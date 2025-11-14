SpongeBob Patty Pursuit 2 sees SpongeBob and Plankton teaming up to save Bikini Bottom, coming soon to Apple Arcade

A different kind of dynamic duo

Recover Plankton's missing inventions

Find the missing fry cook station

Coming to Apple Arcade December 4th

Developer Old Skull Games is launching SpongeBob Patty Pursuit 2 next month, which means that if you're a fan of Nickelodeon's popular underwater sponge, you'll be happy to know you can soon explore Bikini Bottom once again exclusively on Apple Arcade.

Yes, this one follows up on one of the biggest hits from the platform, which offered a new endless mode along with crossovers in Snake.io+ and Crossy Road Castle earlier this year. On December 4th, in particular, you'll get to platform your way across a pineapple under the sea with SpongeBob SquarePants and his wacky pals - he's apparently teaming up with Plankton too, all to save Bikini Bottom.

The premise here is that Plankton's inventions have vanished without a trace somehow. And I suppose that when your very own home is at stake, you'll do anything and work with anyone to keep it safe - even a megalomaniac plankton.

Now, it all apparently involves recovering a missing fry cook station from Krusty Krab and saving everyone from a "devious mastermind" - and if this means there's someone else who's even more nefarious than Plankton, then my interest is definitely piqued.

Plus, you can also play as both SpongeBob and Plankton himself, it seems, which is just lovely. We can't let SpongeBob have all the fun, can we? And there's local co-op too, because the more the merrier!

In any case, this is also launching alongside Cult of the Lamb on Apple Arcade, so you might want to keep your eyes peeled for that next month. If not, you can also have a look at our list of the best platformers on iOS while you wait for SpongeBob Patty Pursuit 2 to land. I, for one, would love to see just how SpongeBob and Plankton would get along, so that alone makes it worth the wait!