Lumi Master now has a launch date, so you can start prepping for a more laid-back creature-collecting adventure

Portrait mode, one-tap controls, the works

Three million pre-registration sign-ups and counting

Pre-register to grab a Rainbow Lumi Egg and a chance to win a Switch 2

Officially out next month

Three million pre-registration sign-ups is no easy feat, which is why Lumi Master has caught my eye today by hitting that incredible milestone! Bilibili Games has also announced the official launch date for the monster-catching RPG, so if it's been on your radar all this time, you'll be happy to know that it's finally coming out on September 17th.

As you might expect from the genre, you get to catch, train, and collect all sorts of creatures, which, in the world of Lumia, are called Lumi. There are tons of biomes to explore, from harsh deserts to lush forests, and since every Lumi you encounter will have its own distinct element and personality, the lineup you form will depend on more than just their looks.

I suppose what sets this one apart from other creature-collecting games out there is that it's supposedly meant for a more casual experience, with bite-sized sessions that I feel would fit well on mobile.

The controls are a tap-based affair too, and with the portrait-mode gameplay and the auto functions, I'd say it's a fantastic fit for the platform.

Of course, if you've ever played anything similar to Pokemon, you're probably wondering if you can trade your Lumi here - and I'm happy to report that it seems you very much can. In fact, Lumi are available to buy and sell at the Trading House, while the Adventurer Plaza lets you duke it out with other players in ranking matches.

With the pre-registration phase that's still underway, you can sign up to grab a Rainbow Lumi Egg - and if you're lucky, you might even snag a Nintendo Switch 2 in the lucky draw. So if you're eager to throw your hat in the ring, you can sign up for Lumi Master on the App Store and on Google Play today!