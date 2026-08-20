ZombiSeed mixes Flower Zombies with relationship drama and card battles

Botany has taken a fairly unpleasant turn

Flower-zombie apocalypse

Choice-driven character bonds

Turn-based card battles

The Blossom virus does not leave much room for a peaceful gardening career. It transforms the infected into beautiful, flesh-eating Flower Zombies, while those who resist becoming monsters awaken supernatural powers and become Hunters. That is where ZombiSeed begins.

ZombiSeed comes from LemonVelvet, a four-person team based in South Korea, and it is still a fair way off. The Kickstarter opens on September 10th, with the iOS and Android release pencilled in for April 2027. Text will be available in English and Korean. The voice acting stays in Korean, covering selected main-story scenes and every Card Story.

You play a customisable Teacher whose name and gender can be changed. After losing their family during the outbreak, they accept responsibility for Class S at the Hunter Academy and head into the Safe Shelter with five male students and fellow teacher Floyd Owen. Owen is a former mercenary. Naturally, almost everyone is hiding something.

The relationships do not follow conventional dating routes. Trust, conflict, trauma, affection and found family shape how the group develops, with choices affecting their eventual fates. Card Stories reveal more about individual characters once their cards are collected and awakened, unlocking illustrations and outfits along the way. That sounds far more tangled than choosing who to sit beside at lunch.

Combat has you draw three cards each turn and connect them into chains, with longer combinations producing stronger attacks. Each Hunter brings different skills, leaving team composition to determine how those cards work together.

You cannot test that part yet. The free PC demo lasts around 30 minutes and focuses entirely on the opening visual-novel material, so no battles are included. It should at least establish whether spending an apocalypse with Class S sounds manageable.

ZombiSeed has a promisingly strange disaster at its centre. Beautiful flowers are seldom this hungry.

While LemonVelvet prepares its Kickstarter, our list of the best RPGs on iOS has several other parties already struggling to survive.