Call of Duty Mobile Season 8: Twilight Heights brings new weapons, events, and rewards

A crime-fuelled season

Season 8: Twilight Heist features the RAM-7 Assault Rifle and Drill Charge

Ranked Festival and seasonal events offer new ways to earn Operator skins and blueprints

Battle Pass unlocks Mace — Career Criminal, Francis — Tactical Edge, and more

Call of Duty Mobile Season 8 is all set to drop you straight into the action with Twilight Heist, a high-stakes pursuit where you're caught between law and chaos. Launching next week, the new season delivers a fresh batch of content, powerful tools, and event-driven rewards to keep you on the edge.

The hottest addition to CODM Season 8 is the RAM-7 Assault Rifle, a close-to-mid-range powerhouse with steady recoil, alongside the Drill Charge, a lethal device that burrows into cover before exploding on the other side. Pair these with the new M1 Garand Bayonet attachment and you’ve got an arsenal designed for relentless momentum.

Season 8 also introduces the Ranked Festival, a new system that rewards you for competing in Ranked Play. Every match in Multiplayer or Battle Royale builds progress toward milestone rewards, including the ASM10 — Turbulent Mayhem. This sits on top of standard Ranked rewards, giving you even more reason to push higher.

Events this season stretch across different modes and themes. Secret Cache Recovery lets you reclaim missed caches by simply logging in and completing matches, while the Alchemy Stars crossover returns with themed missions and the Grau 5.56 — Focused Store blueprint.

Here’s a list of redeemable Call of Duty Mobile codes! Add in the Clan Leaderboard Event and other seasonal challenges, and you’ll find rewards ranging from Operator Skins like Wraith — Rustcrawler to precision-focused blueprints for the Type 25 and ZGR 20mm.

Finally, the Twilight Heist Battle Pass ties everything together. Free tiers bring access to the RAM-7 and Drill Charge, alongside skins, blueprints, and Vault Coins. Premium tiers lean into the cops-and-robbers theme, featuring Operator Skins such as Mace — Career Criminal and Portnova — Manic Merc, plus weapon designs like the Swordfish — Perp Walker and RAM-7 — Iron Law.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 8 will release on September 3rd at 5pm PT.