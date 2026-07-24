Shangri-La Frontier: The Seven Colossi's new teaser site appears to confirm global launch

Netmarble has released a teaser site, X account and YouTube channel for Shangri-La Frontier: The Seven Colossi

This all but confirms a global release is in the works

A new trailer gives us another glimpse at the gameplay

Today, Netmarble has released a teaser site, YouTube channel, and Twitter account for Shangri-La Frontier: The Seven Colossi. On the surface, that might not seem all that interesting. However, with Netmarble referring to it as a 'global' teaser site, it all but confirms that it will launch outside of Japan.

We don't exactly know when that'll happen yet, but at least fans of the series can expect it eventually. Quite often, we're left in limbo with many of these anime games, and it always seems like a coin flip whether or not it'll get a Western release.

The new site and socials aren't giving too much away either. The site itself is effectively just a landing page that points you towards Twitter and YouTube. As you might expect, there's not much on the Twitter account just yet, but it's worth a follow if you want to stay up-to-date.

The YouTube channel, meanwhile, has two of the same video, one with English subtitles. It's not our first glimpse of gameplay, but it shows off some of the various beasties you'll do battle with, which includes a giant beetle, a dragon and some weird ogre pirate thing? You'll have to excuse me, I'm not overly familiar with the source material. You can check it out above.

It looks mighty impressive from a visual standpoint, though. How it feels when you play it is another matter entirely, of course. The cynical side of my brain says it's just mindless hack-and-slash where victory is ultimately determined by stats. Depending on the execution, that's not always a bad thing, particularly since the effects are delightfully over the top here. It just might fall a little flat for anyone expecting something more skill-based.

While there's no release date yet, Shangri-La Frontier: The Seven Colossi will eventually launch on the App Store and Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. Stay tuned to PG to learn more information as it becomes available.

While you wait, why not check out some other great mobile RPGs?