Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Shangri-La Frontier collaboration kicks off today

Headed to the frontier

Blue Protocol: Star Resonance kicks off its exciting new collaboration with Shangri-La Frontier today

Gather new cosmetics based on Sunraku and friends, including the iconic bird mask

And be sure to check in for other new additions, such as collaboration furniture

As we covered earlier today, Shangri-La Frontier fans may be feeling a little left out, what with the upcoming Seven Colossi mobile spinoff being extensively teased, but only releasing in Japan. But you can enjoy Shangri-La frontier on mobile in a whole new way, with the debut of its Blue Protocol: Star Resonance collab!

Yes, from now until April 22nd, Blue Protocol: Star Resonance fans can enjoy new limited-time content inspired by Shangri-La Frontier. It's just the first of three planned anime collaborations taking place this year, to be followed by Fairy Tail and a mysterious third entry.

As for what you can expect to make an appearance, it's mainly themed items based on the series. But there's plenty there to collect, such as Sunraku's iconic Staring Bird mask, the Antimony Great Sword wielded by Psyger-0, not to mention collaboration menu items and furniture to stock your in-game home with! While there are no collab-exclusive characters, it's still well worth checking our Blue Protocol: Star Resonance tier list if you're just starting out!

Bits & Pieces

Admittedly, the fact that Blue Star Protocol has so many collaborations coming up does make a bit more sense now, considering this is a fairly humble offering. But at the same time, it may have been a bit much to hope for a full story or special events.

Still, if you're a fan of Shangri-La Frontier, then this is a neat way to engage with your favourite anime. And if you're tempted to give Blue Star Protocol a go because of this, all the better.

And if you find yourself at a bit of a loose end after getting your mitts on all of this new content, then don't worry. Just take a gander at our list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some of our picks of the most interesting recent releases!