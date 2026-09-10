Candy Crush unites musicians Shania Twain and Zedd for an exclusive new song remix

Candy Crush Saga has united musicians Shania Twain and Zedd for a new track

You're Still the One is remixed with a new Candy Crush-themed music video

And a new contest has fans looking out for codes, offering the chance to win exciting prizes

With Candy Crush's popularity with an older demographic, it shouldn't be surprising that the hit puzzler has its fair share of throwback moments. And the latest sees storied artist Shania Twain unite with EDM star Zedd for a dance remix of the hit song You're Still the One.

The remix is made to mark the start of Candy Crush's Music Season in-game event. The song even has its own Candy Crush-themed music video, directed by Jonas Åkerlund. And yes, it's as colourful and pastel as you might have imagined it to be. Judging by the comments, there's more than a few pleased Shania Twain superfans too.

Sweet tooth

Naturally, the excitement doesn't end there. Candy Crush has also kicked off the Candy Roadhouse event , which has you watching the video, looking out for blue stars and then using the codes found there for a chance to win some exciting prizes.

Now look, I don't want to say that only old people like Shania Twain. But I will say that combining it with a dance beat does indicate that the folks at King are covering all their bases for fans. And in truth, it's a fun little way to kick off their latest season regardless.

But even if you're not a Shania Twain fan, this kick-off to the latest season is the start of what's sure to be an exciting series of in-game activities. And those potential prizes, including some of the flashy outfits from the music video, will have to go to at least some lucky winners.

And if you want to know more about how mobile games are made behind the scenes, why not check out some of our interviews? We got to put our questions to the folks at Reverse: 1999 and find out how their recent Atomic Heart collab was created.