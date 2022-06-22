Pokemon GO type weakness chart

Pokemon type weaknesses and strengths in Pokemon GO.

Even though having strong and well-rounded Pokemon, a key element that exists across all Pokemon games including Pokemon GO is how types come into play. Each Pokemon can have one to two types associated with them which affects their stats and movesets. While many of the Pokemon Go types are related to classic elements seen across all forms of RPGs, Pokemon has expanded to include even more types, adding more complexity and strategy.

Currently, there are over 18 different Pokemon types and multiple combinations available in Pokemon GO. Depending on the scenario, the size of your team may vary but trainer battles use a three-on-three setup. Still, taking into account the strengths and weaknesses of each type is important to putting together a balanced team. It's also wise to have multiple Pokemon of similar types depending on what sort of situation you're anticipating for a better matchup such as participating in a Raid where you can have multiple Pokemon against one target.

When it comes to combat, types play a big role in how effective your attacks are against opponents. Types work in a rock-paper-scissors fashion with some being obvious (eg. Water is strong against Fire) and others being less so (eg. Flying is strong against Fighting). Type interactions can be one of several levels of strength: Super Effective (x2 damage), Normal (x1 damage), Not Effective (x0.5 damage). Also keep in mind that when a Pokemon uses a damage attack that matches one of their types, it does boosted (x1.5) damage known as a STAB (Same type attack bonus). Finally, while traditionally some types are immune or unaffected (x0) against certain others, this has been altered for Pokemon GO to simply be Not Effective (x0.5).

Then, there's the complexity that comes with dual-typing. Though this has been in Pokemon games since the beginning, the combinations have only gotten more difficult to manage. This means that a Pokemon can potentially have two conflicting types (eg. Grass and Ice) which can provide protection against certain types and make them extra weak to others. To work out how much damage a dual-type Pokemon will take from other types, simply multiply the damage modifiers together. For example, Charizard is a Fire/Flying type being hit with an Ice attack. Flying is weak to Ice and will take double damage from it, but Fire is strong against Ice and will only take half damage. So, (2 x 0.5 = 1) means that Charizard will only take regular damage from Ice attacks.

Pokemon Go weakness chart

Types Bug Dark Dragon Electric Fairy Fighting Fire Flying Ghost Grass Ground Ice Normal Poison Psychic Rock Steel Water Bug 1.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.5 2.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.5 2.0 1.0 0.5 1.0 Dark 1.0 0.5 1.0 1.0 0.5 0.5 1.0 1.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 Dragon 1.0 1.0 2.0 1.0 0.5 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.5 1.0 Electric 1.0 1.0 0.5 0.5 1.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 1.0 0.5 0.5 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 Fairy 1.0 2.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 0.5 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.5 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.5 1.0 Fighting 0.5 2.0 1.0 1.0 0.5 1.0 1.0 0.5 0.5 1.0 1.0 2.0 2.0 0.5 0.5 2.0 2.0 1.0 Fire 2.0 1.0 0.5 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.5 1.0 1.0 2.0 1.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.5 2.0 0.5 Flying 2.0 1.0 1.0 0.5 1.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.5 0.5 1.0 Ghost 1.0 0.5 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.5 1.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 Grass 0.5 1.0 0.5 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.5 0.5 1.0 0.5 2.0 1.0 1.0 0.5 1.0 2.0 0.5 2.0 Ground 1.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 0.5 1.0 0.5 1.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 1.0 2.0 2.0 1.0 Ice 1.0 1.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.5 2.0 1.0 2.0 2.0 0.5 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.5 0.5 Normal 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.5 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.5 0.5 1.0 Poison 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.5 1.0 0.5 1.0 1.0 0.5 1.0 0.5 0.5 1.0 Psychic 1.0 0.5 1.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 0.5 1.0 0.5 1.0 Rock 2.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.5 2.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 0.5 2.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.5 1.0 Steel 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.5 2.0 1.0 0.5 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 0.5 0.5 Water 1.0 1.0 0.5 1.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 0.5 2.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 1.0 0.5

The following chart shows all the Pokemon types in Pokemon GO and their weakness and effectiveness against each other. The Defending Pokemon are on the top and Attacking Pokemon are on the far left column.

Although the Pokemon GO type interactions aren't exactly the same as other Pokemon games, there are aspects of it that remain unchanged. This includes the fact that certain types are more tailored to having high Physical Stats such as Fighting while others go for high Special Stats such as Psychic. You should consider this when taking on Gyms, trainers, and participating in Raids.

About the game

In mobile gaming, Pokemon GO remains one of the more popular titles for fans of the series and casual players to enjoy. It's designed to support both solo and multiplayer play as people wander around looking for Pokemon. It uses an AR system in order to generate Pokemon through navigation apps such as Google Maps. Depending on the types of locations you visit, different Pokemon will be roaming around (eg. Water-types can be found near bodies of water). Unlike the mainline series of games, Pokemon GO is primarily focused on the idea of catching Pokemon instead of battling. As a result, wild Pokemon are caught by throwing Pokeballs in effective ways.

When you do catch Pokemon, you can have them participate in Gym battles in order to have them gain Experience points in order to increase their strength. Unfortunately, they can't fight wild Pokemon or individual trainers making this a restrictive option. However, this isn't the most efficient way to raise your Pokemon, but there is a more consistent alternative. When you catch a Pokemon, you'll gain Candy related to that specific Pokemon. You can gain anything from three pieces to more based on which evolutionary stage you catch the Pokemon. Keep in mind that the Candy will always have the name of the Pokemon's first stage (eg. Catching a Charizard will give you Charmander Candy.) You can then feed these candies to the associated Pokemon in order to level them up and eventually make them evolve if they are capable. You will also need the harder to find Stardust, which can be used on any Pokemon.