Three tips to get you cracking in Money Heist: Ultimate Choice
Making relationships and breaking in
Money Heist: Ultimate Choice is an interactive puzzle-filled love story from Netflix, which serves as an expansion to the streaming service's long-running hit series, Money Heist.
Set prior to the first season of the show, Money Heist: Ultimate Choice tasks you with hacking cameras, cracking phone passwords, and completing other morally dubious mini-games as you work your way through a practice run to your crew's first real big heist.
As already mentioned, though, Money Heist: Ultimate Choice is an interactive love story at heart, so the game's real challenge is navigating the many conversations and social interactions you have with your acquaintances while trying to keep everyone involved as happy as possible.
Just like real life, then... Or maybe that's just me.
Anyway. Grab your balaclava and your crowbar because here are some Money Heist tips on how to do just that.
1
Tip #1 - Your decisions do matter
The decisions you make while playing Money Heist: Ultimate Choice carry weight.
As you interact with your crew and other characters throughout the game, you'll be presented with several dialogue options and the choices you make will affect each person's emotions and how they feel about you.
For example, you can very easily annoy a love interest by being overly friendly with another character, or irritate one of your crew members by showing signs of disloyalty.
Be sure to pay attention to the dialogue. It often provides key context for your decision-making.
Resisting the urge to tap through several screens of text quickly will allow you to be more mindful of the possible impact that your decisions will have on the relationships between you and the members of your inner circle.
2
Tip #2 - Check out those bios
Every time you meet a new character in Money Heist: Ultimate Choice, you unlock their bio, all of which you can view at any time by tapping on the Salvador Dali mask in the top-left on your device's screen.
Within each bio is a sliding scale that allows you to see just how much each character loves or detests you based on the decisions you've made throughout the game so far. Remember to check it out regularly.
The most useful part of each character's bio, however, is the 'notes' tab.
Notes can vary greatly in usefulness, but they can often give you a deeper insight into each character's feelings. A throwaway entry, for example, might detail a character's childhood eating habits, while another more practical entry can hint at a character's potential lust for one of their teammates.
It's information that allows you to make more informed decisions.
3
Tip #3 - Don't be afraid to use hints
The puzzles in Money Heist: Ultimate Choice are relatively simple and usually involve guessing passwords to hack into a range of devices or rotating tiles to connect wires and complete electrical circuits.
The solution to the former is often found in the dialogue if you pay close enough attention and more often than not you can accomplish the latter through good old-fashioned trial and error without any real punishment.
That being said, you do receive a gold, silver, or bronze medal after each puzzle that's based on your performance. While you have unlimited attempts to finish each of the game's puzzles, you may want to do them in as few stabs as possible to grab that top prize.
That's where hints come in.
You can actually use hints without penalty. For example, in the first puzzle of the game, you can tap the hint button multiple times to highlight every correct letter of the password and when you tap on the finish button, you'll get a shiny gold medal for completing the conundrum in one attempt. Simple.
Hopefully, some of these tips were quite useful. Since you're clearly a fan of a good story, here are some of the best story games on Android and some of the finest narrative adventure games that you can try out.
