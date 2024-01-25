Three tips to get you cracking in Money Heist: Ultimate Choice

Making relationships and breaking in

Money Heist: Ultimate Choice is an interactive puzzle-filled love story from Netflix, which serves as an expansion to the streaming service's long-running hit series, Money Heist.

Set prior to the first season of the show, Money Heist: Ultimate Choice tasks you with hacking cameras, cracking phone passwords, and completing other morally dubious mini-games as you work your way through a practice run to your crew's first real big heist.

As already mentioned, though, Money Heist: Ultimate Choice is an interactive love story at heart, so the game's real challenge is navigating the many conversations and social interactions you have with your acquaintances while trying to keep everyone involved as happy as possible.

Just like real life, then... Or maybe that's just me.

Anyway. Grab your balaclava and your crowbar because here are some Money Heist tips on how to do just that.