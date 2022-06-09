What are the best pokemon in Pokemon GO?

Are you trying to collect the best pokemon? Well, in order to do that, you need to know which ones you should target first. After going through our list, you'll know exactly which at the best pokemon in Pokemon GO, and on top of that you'll learn where to collect each one.

The mobile game Pokemon GO is the closest that people have ever come to feeling like actual Pokemon trainers. Using AR elements, players are encouraged to explore the real world in order to reach areas where certain Pokemon have been spotted. When they arrive, they need to use a type of motion-control in order to catch them with the perfect Pokeball throw. On top of trying to catch 'em all, there's also a strong competitive element allowing players to battle each other's Pokemon through local and online matches.

Top 10 best pokemon to collect

In order to be a proper competitor, you need to have a thorough understanding of Pokemon and its mechanics. Although Pokemon GO has many similar elements to the main games, it is simplified for quicker play. There are still different types between them with some being more resistant, vulnerable, and effective against others. There are also Pokemon who receive passive boosts based on weather conditions. In terms of stats, Pokemon GO Pokemon are dependent on four: Attack, Defense, Stamina, and CP. While the first two are self-explanatory, Stamina and CP are a bit more unclear. Stamina determines how good your pokemon is at enduring critical and super-effective attacks which is reflected in their HP score. However, the most important stat is CP.

CP stands for "Combat Power" which measures a Pokemon's overall strength. All three stats are factored into this score as well as other aspects such as a Pokemon's types and their moves. CP can be raised by training your Pokemon regularly and earning XP until you get the option to "Power Up" the designated Pokemon. The more effective way to raise it is by feeding your Pokemon their associated Candy or using Stardust. Note that as your Pokemon get stronger, the wild Pokemon you'll encounter will have higher CP scores.