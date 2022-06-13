Pokemon GO Charizard's best moveset

Maybe you just caught Charizard, and now you don't know how to utilize him properly. Luckily, we have Charizard's best moveset in Pokemon Go ready for you.

In Pokemon Go, getting your favourite pokemon evolved and ready to battle in Gyms or PVP battles with other users, is something to really consider! Though you can play most of Pokemon Go without actually battling gyms or taking on other players, it is a core part of the game. Battling gyms can be done for two reasons; you may want to kick out all of the existing Pokemon so that your Pokemon can be in the gym, earning you coins or you could be doing a Raid Battle, which allows you to attempt to capture the Pokemon featured in the Gym.

Best move set for Charizard

Thewill depend on if you are looking for an offensive moveset or a defensive moveset. If you want to go on the offense, you will want your Charizard to have Fire Spin (15.3 DPS) and Blast Burn (40 DPS). It is worth noting that Blast Burn needs an Elite TM to be taught to your Charizard. If you are looking to have a defensive moveset, you will want to have Fire Spin (15.3 DPS) and Blast Burn (40 DPS). Blast Burn, again, needs an Elite TM to be taught to the Pokemon.

Elite TMs are items used on Pokemon to teach them new moves. You can purchase them in the shop during special events (like Community Days). If you are looking to win them, they are sometimes granted as a part of end-of-season rewards in the Go Battle League if you have reached a high rank.

How good is Charizard in Pokemon Go?

One of the best pokemon in Pokemon Go , Charizard is atype, which is vulnerable to Rock (deals 256% damage), Water (deals 160% damage) and Electricity (deals 160% damage). It is resistant to Ground, Fighting, Steel, Fire and Fairy, with them dealing 63% damage, while Bug and Grass attacks deal 39% of the usual damage.

Maybe you want to ensure your Charizard is perfect for fighting Team Rocket Grunts, Leaders or Giovanni (the head of Team Rocket themselves). It’s quite challenging to defeat Giovanni, so having the best movesets for Charizard can give you the edge. It can also make it easier when battling in the battle arena against other players, especially as you cannot use a mega evolved Pokemon in those battles.

Hopefully, with these moves, you can ensure that you beat out gyms and your Charizard dominates in battle.