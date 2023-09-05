Pokemon Go's September 2023 Community Day will feature Grubbin

September is one of those months in Pokémon Go where two Community Day events are being held. One of them, featuring Charmander, already took place a few days ago. The next one will be available towards the end of the month, and it will be spearheaded by Grubbin, the Larva Pokémon.

The Grubbin Community Day event is the first one of Pokémon Go’s Adventures Abound season, which will take place on September 23rd between 2:00 and 5:00 pm local time. Players will find the Larva Pokémon lurking around in the wilds at a higher rate and the lucky ones may see a Shiny variant walking about too.

Catching several Grubbins throughout the day will ensure that players rake up enough Candy to evolve the Pokémon into Charjabug and finally into Vikavolt. Those who manage to achieve this before 10:00 pm local time will earn a Pokémon that knows the move Volt Switch.

To make things easier, Niantic is also hosting a Timed and Field Research that provides a tonne of rewards including a Magnetic Lure, Stardust, Ultra Balls, and several encounters with Grubbin. If you're looking for more freebies, then be sure to redeem these Pokémon Go promo codes!

In addition to these quests, trainers can also take advantage of the bonuses that will remain available for the entire duration of the event. Players will earn 3x XP and 2x Candy for catching Pokémon and all Lure Modules and Incense activated during the event will last for three hours. Those looking to trade can take advantage of a 50% Stardust discount and an extra Special Trade for the day.

Once the event is over, Bonus Raid Battles will take place between 5:00 and 10:00 pm. They will feature Charjabug in 4-star battles and players managing to beat it will cause lots of Grubbin to appear around the gym for 30 minutes.

Download Pokémon Go now for free.