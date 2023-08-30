Pokemon Go is bringing back Charmander for another Community Day Classic event in September

Over the last few months, Niantic has religiously hosted Community Day Classic events in addition to the regular Community Day. July featured Squirtle and now September is set to bring another gen one starter, Charmander.

The beloved Lizard Pokémon will be available during Pokémon Go’s Community Day Classic event on September 2nd, between 2:00 and 5:00 pm local time. During the event, Charmander will appear more frequently in the wild and trainers may even find a Shiny one lurking around in the wilds.

As always, evolving the Pokémon before the day ends will prove to be extremely beneficial. Players who manage to evolve Charmander into Charmeleon, and finally into Charizard will get a Pokémon who knows the Fast Attack Dragon Breath and Charged Attack Blast Burn. This must be done up to two hours after the event.

Evolutions require a tonne of Candy which will only come from catching loads of Charmander. That’s where the Field Research comes in. Players will be able to earn several encounters with Charmander as well as Stardust, Great Balls, and Charizard Mega Energy. For more goodies, the Timed Researches will come in handy.

Trainers can also take part in the Community Day Classic Special Research Story, which can be purchased for a premium of $1.00 or regional equivalent. Tickets are yet to go live but they should be up soon. They can also be gifted to buddies who are at the Great Friends level or higher.

Finally, a bunch of event bonuses will be available to take advantage of during the event. All Lure Modules and Incense will last for three hours and trainers will be awarded 3x Stardust for catching Pokémon. On top of that, snapshots taken during the Community Day will grant special surprise rewards.

Download Pokémon Go now for free by clicking on your preferred link below!