Pokemon Go's Scorching Steps event will take place in a few weeks

Embark on another egg hunting expedition

Event to take place between June 21st and 25th

Several themed-Pokemon to be featured in Eggs

Multiple challenges to take part in and bonuses to enjoy

We’re just a day away from Pokémon Go’s Slumbering Sands event going live, but before that, Niantic has already revealed what’s to come after that. The first month of the new Shared Skies season is already packed with the Pokémon Go Fest 2024, but there are a bunch of other things to do too. Get ready to feel the heat with the Scorching Steps event.

The Scorching Steps event will take place between June 21st and 25th in Pokémon Go. You can take part in a number of challenges including Field Research tasks that will grant encounters with Slugma, Litleo, and Turtonator, including their Shiny variants. Plus, event-themed Timed Research will reward you with Stardust, XP, and encounters on hatching eggs.

Speaking of eggs, you’ll be walking a lot during the event given all the hatchings you can obtain. Larvesta will be available in all three formats, 2km, 5km, and 10km eggs, with Shiny Larvesta making its debut as well. Other Pokémon that you can hatch include Growlithe, Houndour, Darumaka, Litleo, Turtonator, Charcadet, and more.

Furthermore, you can take advantage of several event bonuses that should make your job easier. Eggs will hatch in half the distance and will give you twice the normal Candy. If you end up using the widget, then eggs will hatch in just one-fourth the distance. Finally, Shiny Slugma and Litleo will both appear much more frequently in the wild.

Before you go on, check out this list of redeemable Pokémon Go codes!

As you prepare for the event, you can also head over to the Pokémon Go Web Store, where you can enjoy some great deals on bundles to stock up on resources. You will get a 15% discount on your first purchase of any item costing more than $9.99.

