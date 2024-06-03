Pokemon Go Fest 2024: Madrid will feature football-themed events with a chance to meet former players

Spanish legends join the event to celebrate the sport

June is a pretty big month for Pokémon Go fans as the Shared Skies season just kicked off, plus it’s time for the highly anticipated Pokémon Go Fest 2024. With events in Sendai, Madrid, and New York City this year as well as a massive global mega event, it’s about to be a thrilling few weeks. Those participating in the Madrid event have a special football-themed surprise waiting too.

Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Madrid is just a couple of weeks away and is taking place between June 14th and 16th. It will be held at the Parque Juan Carlos I, where trainers can take part in a myriad of activities as they catch their favourite Pokémon. But on top of that, a special football skills zone is also being set up to commemorate the sport in Europe.

Besides all the Pokémon-themed stuff, you will also be able to participate in contests related to football. Don’t miss out on these because the winner will be awarded with a personalised PokéStop in a location of their choice in their hometown. Even though it’s temporary, it’s a great way to make your presence felt in the game. A total of six prizes will be available, one per park session.

In addition to the competitions, three legendary Spanish footballers will be part of the festivities and will host meet-and-greets and exclusive coaching sessions as well. Expect to see big names like Gaizka Mendieta, Fernando Morientes, and Vicky Losada grace the afternoons every day.

Furthermore, a special football-themed route has been curated for fans, featuring iconic locations such as the Legends Madrid football museum, and the Foutain of Neptune amongst many others.

Purchase tickets for the Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Madrid for €32 by visiting the official website.