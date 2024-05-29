Pokemon Go will launch the new Shared Skies season in just a few days

Get ready for embark on a brand new adventure

New Shared Skies season to go live soon

Will run from June 1st to September 1st

Special focus on the Pokemon Go Fest 2024

After a few months, its finally time to say goodbye to the World of Wonders season in Pokémon Go which introduced a tonne of Pokémon from the Paldea region to the AR game. But fear not, because another season is on the horizon as Shared Skies releases on June 1st. Get ready to dive into a sea of new content, especially with the highly anticipated Pokémon Go Fest 2024 so close to beginning.

Pokémon Go’s Shared Skies season will take place from June 1st to September 1st and much of its focus will be on the Pokémon Go Fest 2024. The Prism Pokémon Necrozma will be making its debut during the event. You will also be able to explore the rare Pokémon fusion mechanism to create either Dusk Mane or Dawn Wings Necrozma.

Another debutant is the mythical Pokémon, Marshadow. It will first be seen in Sendai, Madrid, and New York. After that, it will be seen during the global megaevent. If you hold a ticket for the fest, you can learn more about the Gloomdweller Pokémon is a Special Research that concludes with an encounter with Marshadow itself.

Moving on to some season specifics, a new Timed Research will go live every month and can be accessed from the Events tab. PokéStop Showcases will continue to take place during Shared Skies between Saturday and Tuesday. Plus, three Community Days await you between June 9th and August 31st, so keep yourself free.

As usual, the Go Battle League gets refreshed for the new season too, giving you a fresh shot at highly coveted competitions such as the Ultra Premier, Master Premier, Summer Cup, Fossil Cup, and Great League: Remix. Check out the dedicated blog post to learn more about the tournaments on offer.

Pokémon Go’s Shared Skies season will go live on June 1st at 10:00 am local time.