Pokemon Go will kick of the Shared Skies season with new Slumbering Sands event

We’re still a few days away from the release of Pokémon Go’s new Shared Skies season and Niantic already has a sea of content ready to go live. Just a week into the new season and you’ll already be able to participate in the Slumbering Sands event, a relaxing questline featuring some lazy Pokémon.

The Slumbering Sands event will take place between June 7th and 12th in Pokémon Go. While there are no new debutants, you’ll find costumed Pokémon like Slakoth, Vigoroth, and Slaking, all wearing a cool visor. Their Shiny variants will be up for grabs as well.

You will be spending a lot of time catching Pokémon during this event especially when you're being given 2x XP for it. Wild encounters will feature several Pokémon like Psyduck, Slowpoke, Drowzee, Mareep, and more. Snap some photos and you may just be awarded an encounter with one of the themed Pokémons.

Besides that, you can also take part in some of the quests that will be available during the event. Event-themed Field Research tasks will go live giving you a shot at catching a costumed Slakoth as well as Komala. A bunch of other Pokémon including the ones above will be part of this list as well.

For those of you who own a Pokémon Go Plus+ device, you will gain access to a special Timed Research. Once your devices are in sync, complete exclusive quests to earn Stardust and encounters with Snorlax wearing a nightcap, Slakoth with a visor, and Komala.

If you're feeling generous then shell out $2.00 for the paid Timed Research that will let you get your hands on the Komala backpack avatar item, Stardust, Silver Pinap Berries, and special encounters. To top it off, a Collection Challenge will be held for all trainers as well.

