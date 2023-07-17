Pokemon Go is introducing new Hatch Days starting with one for Riolu

July is always an awesome month to be a Pokémon Go trainer. Besides the usual events like Spotlight Hours and Community Days, players also look forward to Adventure Week as well as the game’s anniversary party. This year, Niantic celebrated Pokémon Go’s 7th anniversary with a tonne of activities. Now that we’re in the second half of the month, it’s time to prepare for another event.

On July 22nd, between 2:00 and 5:00 pm local time, Niantic is hosting the Riolu Hatch Day event in Pokémon Go. This new event category is pretty similar to others like Community Days, Research Days, and Raid Days. Once more, a particular Pokémon will be in focus, with Riolu kicking things off this month.

Since the event is called Hatch Day, it naturally deals with walking around and hatching eggs. On Saturday, Riolu, the Emanation Pokémon, will be found much more frequently in 2 km eggs. And like Community Days, there’s a good enough chance of hatching a Shiny Riolu too.

In addition, trainers can also take advantage of some event bonuses are will help in making the task simpler. PokéStops will drop 2 km eggs more often, with 2x Stardust being awarded for hatching them. It really just is another Community Day but in different clothing.

Besides running around hunting for eggs, trainers can participate in certain activities too. Event-themed Field Research will be granted on spinning Photo Discs at PokéStops. They offer goodies like Candy. Stardust, Berries, Great Balls, and XP. If you're looking for more freebies, check out this month’s list of redeemable Pokémon Go codes!

To maximise their experience, players should look to stock up on as many Incubators as they can. While they will be available through purchasable Ultra and Great Hatch Boxes, Timed Research are a better way to go about them. A Super Incubator will be given to everyone to complete the tasks.

