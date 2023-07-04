Pokemon Go is hosting a massive seventh anniversary party full of things to do and Pokemon to catch

It’s the best time to be a Pokémon Go fan because Niantic will be hosting the superhit AR game’s 7th birthday bash very soon. Every year, an anniversary event is hosted with numerous activities, special Pokémon to catch, and bucketloads of rewards. Pokémon Go’s 7th anniversary will be no different, with lots of bonuses, Gimmighoul coins, different Pokémon appearances and a lot more.

Pokémon Go’s 7th-anniversary party kicks off on July 6th and will go on until July 12th at 8:00 pm local time. During this event, a number of Pokémon will appear in the wild wearing party hats, with Wartortle and Blastoise making their debuts in this form. On top of that, Squirtle is the July Community Day Pokémon because it’s #007 in the PokéDex.

As players venture out for the birthday celebrations, there are a few challenges to take part in as well. The first is a Timed Research, which grants a tonne of rewards including a Super Incubator, Lucky Egg, Rocket Radar, Star Piece, Incense, Premium Battle Pass, and 77,777 XP.

Then there’s also You and Mew, which is the Masterwork Research story, All-in-One #151. It was originally part of the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto. Trainers can purchase this quest for $5.00, with an encounter with a Shiny Mew waiting on the other side. Besides that, durations for Lure Modules, Incense, as well as Daily Adventure Incense will be doubled.

Trainers can simultaneously take advantage of several other bonuses, that will be available throughout the event on a rotating basis.

July 6th – 2x Catch XP

July 7th – 2x Catch Stardust

July 8th – 2x Catch Candy

July 9th – Eggs hatch in half the usual distance

July 10th – Friendship levels increase twice as fast

July 11th – 2x Transfer Candy

July 12th – 2x Evolve XP

While all the celebrations are there to participate in, it wouldn’t really be a birthday bash without new threads. Players can find in the store a special 7th Anniversary Top and Pants to party in style.

Get ready for a rollicking time by downloading Pokémon Go now for free.