Pokemon Go brings back Adventure Week 2023 with a series of activities and Pokemon encounters

It’s that time of the year again when all the rock and fossil-type Pokémon start appearing everywhere. Each year, Niantic hosts Adventure Week in Pokémon Go, which brings back ancient Pokémon to the surface. The 2023 version of the event will be held between July 27th and August 2nd, until 8:00 pm local time.

Coming to Pokémon Go during Adventure Week 2023 is Mega Tyranitar. This version of the armoured dinosaur will make its debut in the AR game as part of Mega Raids. Lucky trainers may even find a Shiny version of Mega Tyranitar, alongside Shiny Tyrunt and Amaura, with the latter two hatching from eggs and in the wilds.

Numerous other themed Pokémon will also be found while walking around during the event. Pokémon like Kabuto, Aerodactyl, Lileep, Cranidos, Shieldon, Omanyte, and Anorith will frequent the wilds, while others like Tirtouga and Archen will hatch from seven-kilometre eggs. The skies also hold colourful surprises for players.

In addition, players can participate in either free or paid Timed Research. For $2.00, trainers will gain access to a number of tasks which offer a Super Incubator and several themed encounters. The free variant offers a choice between exploration and research-based missions, with the prizes being based on the choices.

That’s not all because players can also take part in Field Research tasks, which grant encounters with cool Pokémon like Kabutops, Cradily, Armaldo, and Omastar. Furthermore, a Collection Challenge will go live, rewarding everyone if Stardust and a chance to catch Tyrunt and Amaura if the conditions are fulfilled.

To top it off, several event-wide bonuses will also be available. All trainers can take advantage of 5x XP for spinning a PokéStop the first time, followed by 2x XP and eggs hatching in just half the distance.

